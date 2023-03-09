Heading 3

Celeb-inspired Concert Looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

mar 09, 2023

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

You can choose a red jumpsuit just like Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

If you are wondering about a concert outfit, you can try Ananya Panday’s white crop top and colourful short skirt 

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks hot in purple crop top and jeans shorts 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

You can take inspiration from Khushi Kapoor’s black plunging neckline top and skirt look

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor dazzles in a little black dress. Isn’t it a perfect concert look?

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Remember when Malaika met Post Malone? She went for all-black outfit

Malaika Arora

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline’s look in this glittery all-black outfit sets a concert mood

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra looks concert-ready in this black strapless top, shorts and double designed jacket while posing with Lilly Singh and Diljit Dosanjh

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor looks bold and beautiful in this black jumpsuit

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan’s chic look in black dress with silver stripes is perfect for a concert fashion

Sara Ali Khan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here