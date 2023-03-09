Celeb-inspired Concert Looks
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
You can choose a red jumpsuit just like Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
If you are wondering about a concert outfit, you can try Ananya Panday’s white crop top and colourful short skirt
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks hot in purple crop top and jeans shorts
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
You can take inspiration from Khushi Kapoor’s black plunging neckline top and skirt look
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor dazzles in a little black dress. Isn’t it a perfect concert look?
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Remember when Malaika met Post Malone? She went for all-black outfit
Malaika Arora
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline’s look in this glittery all-black outfit sets a concert mood
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra looks concert-ready in this black strapless top, shorts and double designed jacket while posing with Lilly Singh and Diljit Dosanjh
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor looks bold and beautiful in this black jumpsuit
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan’s chic look in black dress with silver stripes is perfect for a concert fashion
Sara Ali Khan
