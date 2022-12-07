Heading 3

Celeb-inspired desi outfits for wedding

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

New mommy Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow embroidered lehenga. She styled her outfit with a statement necklace

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi upped the hotness quotient in a green mermaid-style embellished lehenga. It is perfect to glam up the wedding season

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara dished out princess vibes as she dazzled in an embellished lehenga

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Go minimal like Shraddha! She opted for an orange printed lehenga with a cute choker

Shraddha Kapoor

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked mesmerising in an aqua-blue organza saree styled with a matching strappy blouse

Kriti Sanon

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked dreamy in a black net saree and a sequin blouse

Katrina Kaif

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka opted for a neon net saree with a matching sequin blouse and rounded off with a statement necklace

Anushka Sharma

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

We can’t take our eyes off Kiara’s pastel-hued embellished lehenga

Kiara Advani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya’s net saree and a noodle strap blouse are all things elegant

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Set the temperatures soaring like Shanaya in a hot sequin saree

Shanaya Kapoor

