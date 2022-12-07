Celeb-inspired desi outfits for wedding
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
New mommy Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow embroidered lehenga. She styled her outfit with a statement necklace
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi upped the hotness quotient in a green mermaid-style embellished lehenga. It is perfect to glam up the wedding season
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara dished out princess vibes as she dazzled in an embellished lehenga
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Go minimal like Shraddha! She opted for an orange printed lehenga with a cute choker
Shraddha Kapoor
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked mesmerising in an aqua-blue organza saree styled with a matching strappy blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked dreamy in a black net saree and a sequin blouse
Katrina Kaif
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka opted for a neon net saree with a matching sequin blouse and rounded off with a statement necklace
Anushka Sharma
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off Kiara’s pastel-hued embellished lehenga
Kiara Advani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya’s net saree and a noodle strap blouse are all things elegant
Ananya Panday
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Set the temperatures soaring like Shanaya in a hot sequin saree
Shanaya Kapoor
