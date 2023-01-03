Celeb-inspired
dresses for party season
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Show off your styling prowess (and slender legs!) in a mini monochrome dress that is perfect for a cocktail party!
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
In the mood to go all out? Look no further than Deepika’s fiery red Milo Maria dress that is all kinds of bold sartorial goals!
Deepika Padukone
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The only kind of blue we need right now is an electric blue dress with some dramatic elements. A case in point is Nora’s version of the silhouette!
Nora Fatehi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Headed to a party straight after office? Nothing better than a little white dress and a matching blazer to nail your desk-to-dinner look! Ask Janhvi!
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
For those of you who swear by pink, Kriti’s short pink dress with a criss-cross neckline and power shoulders is the ideal pick
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Trust Kiara Advani for some precious fashion advice, especially on how to dress up, and look like a diva for a party!
Kiara Advani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Millennials and Gen-Z can take note of Panday’s peppy neon green number which is a breath of fresh air in a crowd of staple sequinned gowns
Ananya Panday
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Channel your inner Victorian diva in a corset-inspired black satin long dress for a romantic dinner date that is also approved by the OG fashionista
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Looking for a not-so-basic LBD? Take a cue from Kaif’s one-shoulder leather dress!
Katrina Kaif
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Lightweight, chic, and perfect to dance the night away in, Lolo’s green and black outfit will keep you covered!
Karisma Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.