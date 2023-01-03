Heading 3

Celeb-inspired
dresses for party season 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Show off your styling prowess (and slender legs!) in a mini monochrome dress that is perfect for a cocktail party! 

Khushi Kapoor 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

In the mood to go all out? Look no further than Deepika’s fiery red Milo Maria dress that is all kinds of bold sartorial goals! 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The only kind of blue we need right now is an electric blue dress with some dramatic elements. A case in point is Nora’s version of the silhouette! 

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Headed to a party straight after office? Nothing better than a little white dress and a matching blazer to nail your desk-to-dinner look! Ask Janhvi!

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

For those of you who swear by pink, Kriti’s short pink dress with a criss-cross neckline and power shoulders is the ideal pick

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Trust Kiara Advani for some precious fashion advice, especially on how to dress up, and look like a diva for a party! 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Millennials and Gen-Z can take note of Panday’s peppy neon green number which is a breath of fresh air in a crowd of staple sequinned gowns

Ananya Panday 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Channel your inner Victorian diva in a corset-inspired black satin long dress for a romantic dinner date that is also approved by the OG fashionista

Sonam Kapoor 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Looking for a not-so-basic LBD? Take a cue from Kaif’s one-shoulder leather dress!

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Lightweight, chic, and perfect to dance the night away in, Lolo’s green and black outfit will keep you covered!

Karisma Kapoor

