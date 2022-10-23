pinkvilla
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Maja Ma actress looked stunning in a modern ethnic three-piece ensemble in pink with floral prints by Varun Bahl
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Make a statement by wearing this red and green floral printed pleated saree by Payal Khandwala with a pair of statement earrings
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Look like a fashionista with this all-pink saree featuring golden shimmer borders by Manish Malhotra
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Or opt for a simple yet elegant look like Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a blue salwar kameez with silver prints and kohl eyes
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Dazzle in gold and glitter in this Kriti-inspired metallic threaded saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock and style it with statement jewelry
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked regal in a pink pearl saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock, making for the perfect ethnic look
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Pink flared pants, a blouse, and a dupatta made up Ananya's stunning three-piece ethnic suit, perfect for a simple party look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Bookmark Janhvi's red saree and lace-textured blouse by Manish Malhotra for your next party outfit because she killed it in it
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika’s off-white pearl saree with a matching blouse and statement earrings looked fabulous paired up with white peep-toes
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara gave us the ultimate diva look in a yellow lehenga with mirror stitch embroidery and a stunning v-neck blouse by Monika Nidhii
