Sakshi
Singh 

OCT 23, 2022

FASHION

Celeb-inspired
ethnic outfits

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Maja Ma actress looked stunning in a modern ethnic three-piece ensemble in pink with floral prints by Varun Bahl

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Make a statement by wearing this red and green floral printed pleated saree by Payal Khandwala with a pair of statement earrings

Tamannaah Bhatia 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Look like a fashionista with this all-pink saree featuring golden shimmer borders by Manish Malhotra

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Or opt for a simple yet elegant look like Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a blue salwar kameez with silver prints and kohl eyes

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Dazzle in gold and glitter in this Kriti-inspired metallic threaded saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock and style it with statement jewelry

Kriti Sanon

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked regal in a pink pearl saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock, making for the perfect ethnic look

Disha Patani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Pink flared pants, a blouse, and a dupatta made up Ananya's stunning three-piece ethnic suit, perfect for a simple party look

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Bookmark Janhvi's red saree and lace-textured blouse by Manish Malhotra for your next party outfit because she killed it in it

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika’s off-white pearl saree with a matching blouse and statement earrings looked fabulous paired up with white peep-toes

Malaika Arora

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara gave us the ultimate diva look in a yellow lehenga with mirror stitch embroidery and a stunning v-neck blouse by Monika Nidhii

Kiara Advani

