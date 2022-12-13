Celeb-inspired eye makeup
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia wore a red saree and opted for shimmery dewy eyes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi rocked smokey eyes with a green embellished lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara stunned in a one-shoulder ruched dress and she rounded off her look with light pink eyeshadow and mascara
Kiara Advani
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked breathtaking in a green embellished net saree. She chose to go with pink eyes and a blue liner
Katrina Kaif
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika opted for a double-lined bold winged eyeliner as she wore a gorgeous gown featuring a plunging neckline
Deepika Padukone
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off Kriti’s blue and pink eye shadow
Kriti Sanon
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha matched her blue strapless outfit with her gorgeous eyes
Disha Patani
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow bodycon gown teamed with shimmery yellow eyes
Nora Fatehi
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka wore her boho outfit and chose to go for soft glam eyes
Anushka Sharma
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti rounded off her black and white saree look with black smokey eyes
Parineeti Chopra
