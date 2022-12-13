Heading 3

Celeb-inspired eye makeup

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore a red saree and opted for shimmery dewy eyes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi rocked smokey eyes with a green embellished lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara stunned in a one-shoulder ruched dress and she rounded off her look with light pink eyeshadow and mascara

Kiara Advani

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked breathtaking in a green embellished net saree. She chose to go with pink eyes and a blue liner

Katrina Kaif

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika opted for a double-lined bold winged eyeliner as she wore a gorgeous gown featuring a plunging neckline

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

We can’t take our eyes off Kriti’s blue and pink eye shadow

Kriti Sanon

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha matched her blue strapless outfit with her gorgeous eyes

Disha Patani

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow bodycon gown teamed with shimmery yellow eyes

Nora Fatehi

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka wore her boho outfit and chose to go for soft glam eyes

Anushka Sharma

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti rounded off her black and white saree look with black smokey eyes

Parineeti Chopra

