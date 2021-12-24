Celeb-inspired eye makeup for Christmas

Bold eyes and bright lips

Sashay your way into this Christmas season with defined eyes, mascara-laden lashes and a bold red pout like Sanya Malhotra

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Very Peri tone

Accent your eye makeup by swiping the Pantone colour of the year 2022, ‘Very Peri’, and leave everyone mesmerised like Radhika Madan

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Dual-toned eyes

Or exude effortless chic vibes by opting for Kriti Sanon's splendid eye makeup featuring the interplay of purple and blue

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Emerald green eyes

Don't hold back on drama this party season and embrace Hina Khan's sparkly green eyes to get everyone talking!

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Soft smokey eyes

Wear subtle smokey eyes and finish the look by applying loads of mascara like Tamannaah Bhatia to strike an edgy look

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Switch things up by going for deep-green glitter eyes with filled-in brows and winged liner like Disha Patani

Deep green eyes

Image: Ajay Kadam Instagram

Opt for Shilpa Shetty's shimmeryblue winged eyeliner that's sure to turn heads at the Christmas party

Dramatic winged liner

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

If you love to keep the makeup minimal yet impactful, go for neutral shades on lids and tie the look with generous coats of mascara

Neutral shades

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

For a more subtle look, go for Alia Bhatt's style of mascara-heavy makeup with light-kohled eyes and nude lips

Soft and subtle look

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Put everyone to wonder by going for Deepika Padukone's smokey black heavy kohl-lined eyes, with a hint of brown on lids and heavy mascara

Bold kohled eyes

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

