Celeb-inspired eye makeup for Christmas
DEC 24, 2021
Bold eyes and bright lips
Sashay your way into this Christmas season with defined eyes, mascara-laden lashes and a bold red pout like Sanya Malhotra
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Very Peri tone
Accent your eye makeup by swiping the Pantone colour of the year 2022, ‘Very Peri’, and leave everyone mesmerised like Radhika Madan
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Dual-toned eyes
Or exude effortless chic vibes by opting for Kriti Sanon's splendid eye makeup featuring the interplay of purple and blue
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Emerald green eyes
Don't hold back on drama this party season and embrace Hina Khan's sparkly green eyes to get everyone talking!
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Soft smokey eyes
Wear subtle smokey eyes and finish the look by applying loads of mascara like Tamannaah Bhatia to strike an edgy look
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Switch things up by going for deep-green glitter eyes with filled-in brows and winged liner like Disha Patani
Deep green eyes
Image: Ajay Kadam Instagram
Opt for Shilpa Shetty's shimmeryblue winged eyeliner that's sure to turn heads at the Christmas party
Dramatic winged liner
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
If you love to keep the makeup minimal yet impactful, go for neutral shades on lids and tie the look with generous coats of mascara
Neutral shades
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
For a more subtle look, go for Alia Bhatt's style of mascara-heavy makeup with light-kohled eyes and nude lips
Soft and subtle look
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Put everyone to wonder by going for Deepika Padukone's smokey black heavy kohl-lined eyes, with a hint of brown on lids and heavy mascara
Bold kohled eyes
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
