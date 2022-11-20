Celeb-inspired
Festive jewelry
Nov 20, 2022
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
The JugJugg Jeeyo star had a very festive look, wearing a yellow embroidered lehenga with a mirror blouse and accessorizing it with a pair of chandelier earrings.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Rashmika accessorised her stunning magenta pink saree by Dhruvi Panchal with teardrop earrings encrusted with diamonds.
Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram
Style oxidized jewelry like Ananya Panday, with a statement oxidized choker and a stack of bangles complementing her blue outfit.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in an Anamika Khanna floral ensemble, which she accessorized with hoop earrings.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The contrast of her emerald choker and pearl necklace with her ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga looked so surreal.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara looked so beautiful as she posed outside in the sun wearing a fiery red saree and pairing it with Kundan earrings.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
The Bhediya actress was adorned in diamond jewelry, wearing a mang tika and a chunky diamond necklace to complete her pink ensemble.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara was all about the glam in her polki diamond choker and a matching ring with purple accents.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora was wearing a gorgeous pink diamond and pearl studded choker with a pink embroidered saree by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram
The Maja Ma actress radiated elegance and glamour in her Gaurang Shah saree, which she accessorized with a gold necklace and matching earrings.
