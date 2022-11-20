Heading 3

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

The JugJugg Jeeyo star had a very festive look, wearing a yellow embroidered lehenga with a mirror blouse and accessorizing it with a pair of chandelier earrings.

Kiara Advani 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram 

Rashmika accessorised her stunning magenta pink saree by Dhruvi Panchal with teardrop earrings encrusted with diamonds.

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Ananaya Panday Instagram

Style oxidized jewelry like Ananya Panday, with a statement oxidized choker and a stack of bangles complementing her blue outfit.

Ananya Panday 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in an Anamika Khanna floral ensemble, which she accessorized with hoop earrings.

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The contrast of her emerald choker and pearl necklace with her ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga looked so surreal.

Malaika Arora 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara looked so beautiful as she posed outside in the sun wearing a fiery red saree and pairing it with Kundan earrings.

Tara Sutaria

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

The Bhediya actress was adorned in diamond jewelry, wearing a mang tika and a chunky diamond necklace to complete her pink ensemble.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

Sara was all about the glam in her polki diamond choker and a matching ring with purple accents.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora was wearing a gorgeous pink diamond and pearl studded choker with a pink embroidered saree by Manish Malhotra.

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram

The Maja Ma actress radiated elegance and glamour in her Gaurang Shah saree, which she accessorized with a gold necklace and matching earrings.

Madhuri Dixit

