Celeb-inspired green eye makeup looks

Kriti Sanon

The gorgeous actress looks like a million bucks in this emerald, jewel-toned eye makeup

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Hina Khan

For an impactful look, go for shimmery green lids tied down and tie the look with a winged eyeliner just like the diva

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha

Not a fan of bold looks? Worry not, as the star shows you how to get the green eye look right with a softer tone and loads of mascara on the lashes

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actress opted for a minimal makeup look to compliment her eye-popping attire and went for soft green eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and drawn eyes

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

If too much green is just not your thing then settle for this sparky multi-coloured eye look featuring a subtle hint of green and soft pink

Kylie Jenner

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

The actress casts a spell on us in these green smokey eyes paired with well-defined brows

Disha Patani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The beauty never fails to wow us with her makeup game and here she wore smoked eye emerald-toned makeup and looked stunning

Deepika Padukone

Image: Getty Images

The sensational star wore subtle tones of colour on her lids while highlighting the green colour the most

Gigi Hadid

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram

Instead of carrying colour up onto the lid, she decided to go for a gorgeous green wing for the perfect cat-eye look

Kriti Kharbanda

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

