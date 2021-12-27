Celeb-inspired green eye makeup looks
DEC 27, 2021
Kriti Sanon
The gorgeous actress looks like a million bucks in this emerald, jewel-toned eye makeup
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Hina Khan
For an impactful look, go for shimmery green lids tied down and tie the look with a winged eyeliner just like the diva
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Not a fan of bold looks? Worry not, as the star shows you how to get the green eye look right with a softer tone and loads of mascara on the lashes
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
The actress opted for a minimal makeup look to compliment her eye-popping attire and went for soft green eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and drawn eyes
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
If too much green is just not your thing then settle for this sparky multi-coloured eye look featuring a subtle hint of green and soft pink
Kylie Jenner
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
The actress casts a spell on us in these green smokey eyes paired with well-defined brows
Disha Patani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The beauty never fails to wow us with her makeup game and here she wore smoked eye emerald-toned makeup and looked stunning
Deepika Padukone
Image: Getty Images
The sensational star wore subtle tones of colour on her lids while highlighting the green colour the most
Gigi Hadid
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
Instead of carrying colour up onto the lid, she decided to go for a gorgeous green wing for the perfect cat-eye look
Kriti Kharbanda
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
