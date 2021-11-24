P R GAYATHRI
AUTHOR
Nov 24, 2021
Celeb inspired hairdos for weddings
STYLE TIPS
If you want to wear your hair down but give it a little edge, then go for a braided hair weave to ace your look
Braided Hair Weave
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The blended twist of this classic and contemporary style will look stunning with everything you wear
Reverse Braided Top Bun
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
This sleek, rolled-up bun is a perfect pick with outfits for any wedding or special occasion and can suit any traditional attire
Rolled Up
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Opting for a sleek hairdo will tone everything down while ensuring that attention is given to all the things that matter in your ensemble
Sleek Bun
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Textured waves are the new ‘in thing’ and it literally suits everyone
Textured Waves
Image: Pinkvilla
Well, if you have a simple outfit with not a lot of jazz, this hairdo is just for you
Retro Bun
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
This hairdo is best for days when you have back-to-back wedding events
Textured Ponytail
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
A messy ponytail like Alia Bhatt’s is a look that’s both trendy and fuss-free!
Messy Ponytail
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A sleek hairdo like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s never goes out of style
Sleek hairdo
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Rope braids are trendy, chic and statement-making at the same time
Rope braids
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
This hairstyle adds texture to your hair and if you are unsure, look how gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor looks in her yellow saree
Soft Waves
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Fitness tips from Varun Dhawan