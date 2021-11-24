P R GAYATHRI

Celeb inspired hairdos for weddings

If you want to wear your hair down but give it a little edge, then go for a braided hair weave to ace your look

Braided Hair Weave

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The blended twist of this classic and contemporary style will look stunning with everything you wear

Reverse Braided Top Bun

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

This sleek, rolled-up bun is a perfect pick with outfits for any wedding or special occasion and can suit any traditional attire

Rolled Up

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Opting for a sleek hairdo will tone everything down while ensuring that attention is given to all the things that matter in your ensemble

Sleek Bun

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Textured waves are the new ‘in thing’ and it literally suits everyone

Textured Waves

Image: Pinkvilla

Well, if you have a simple outfit with not a lot of jazz, this hairdo is just for you

Retro Bun

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

This hairdo is best for days when you have back-to-back wedding events

Textured Ponytail

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

A messy ponytail like Alia Bhatt’s is a look that’s both trendy and fuss-free!

Messy Ponytail

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

A sleek hairdo like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s never goes out of style

Sleek hairdo

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Rope braids are trendy, chic and statement-making at the same time

Rope braids

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

This hairstyle adds texture to your hair and if you are unsure, look how gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor looks in her yellow saree

Soft Waves

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

