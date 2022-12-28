Celeb-inspired
jackets we love
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi’s long white jacket paired with a white dress serves as the perfect layering hack for a chic monochrome look
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP styled her neon green mini skirt and a lacey bodysuit with a long black leather jacket and we are taking notes!
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Taking things up a notch, Ananya chose to wear a monochrome black jacket on top of her sultry black co-ord
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Bright and flamboyant, Kiara’s golden jacket is definitely not for the faint-hearted!
Kiara Advani
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora added a funky, long denim jacket on top of a monochrome midi dress and showed us how to ace a chic look
Nora Fatehi
Image: Pinkvilla
Sanon’s casual and sporty look featuring a bright blue jacket serves as the perfect inspiration for a snazzy airport style
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
Shraddha’s long organza jacket is an unconventional choice that you can bookmark for light winters
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena made a striking case for bomber jackets by picking out an olive green number for her airport look
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara chose to keep things simple yet stylish in a cropped white puffer jacket and denim jeans
Tara Sutaria
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka wore a sunshine yellow denim jacket to add a pop of colour to her all-black look
Anushka Sharma
