Celeb-inspired
jackets we love 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi’s long white jacket paired with a white dress serves as the perfect layering hack for a chic monochrome look

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP styled her neon green mini skirt and a lacey bodysuit with a long black leather jacket and we are taking notes! 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Taking things up a notch, Ananya chose to wear a monochrome black jacket on top of her sultry black co-ord

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Bright and flamboyant, Kiara’s golden jacket is definitely not for the faint-hearted! 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora added a funky, long denim jacket on top of a monochrome midi dress and showed us how to ace a chic look

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Sanon’s casual and sporty look featuring a bright blue jacket serves as the perfect inspiration for a snazzy airport style

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Shraddha’s long organza jacket is an unconventional choice that you can bookmark for light winters

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla 

Kareena made a striking case for bomber jackets by picking out an olive green number for her airport look

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara chose to keep things simple yet stylish in a cropped white puffer jacket and denim jeans

Tara Sutaria 

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka wore a sunshine yellow denim jacket to add a pop of colour to her all-black look

Anushka Sharma 

