CELEB-INSPIRED
Karwa November 03, 2020
Chauth
Looks
First, on the list, we have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who looked gorgeous in this red Sabyasachi saree. Statement choker and golden earrings completed her look
Deepika Padukone made a stunning statement in this off-white saree paired with red and golden high-neck blouse. A pair of danglers accentuated her look further
Keeping things simple in a blue and white lehenga, Alia Bhatt showed us how to do Karwa Chauth styling right!
Kriti Sanon in this gold sequined Manish Malhotra saree paired with a backless blouse showed us how to keep things edgy and glamorous!
For the Karwa Chauth celebrations last year, Shilpa Shetty opted for a red embroidered saree by Pallavi Jaipur. Loose open curls and muted lip shade rounded off her look
Raveena Tandon sported a deep-red Anarkali by Anita Dongre and showed us how to do Karwa Chauth styling right!
For a fuss-free Karwa Chauth, take inspiration from Kajal Aggarwal’s teal green gharara set. Personalise the look by opting for statement earrings
Adding an interesting twist to the nine-yard, Kiara Advani showed us how to do the fusion look right. Here’s proof!
Anushka Sharma opted for a silk blue full-sleeve kurta and matched her outfit with an embellished dupatta. We loved how she kept things minimal here
Kangana Ranaut served us with some serious lehenga goals in a red Ritu Kumar ensemble. A heavily embroidered dupatta further glamourised her outfit
