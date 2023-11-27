Heading 3

Jiya Surana

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

Celeb-inspired lehenga looks

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani shined bright as she opted for a mustard velvet lehenga and added an emerald necklace to complete the look

Kiara Advani 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is keeping the Barbie trend on as she wears a heavily sequined hot pink lehenga with a halter neck bustier blouse 

Sara Ali Khan

Image Source: Pinkvilla

Bhumi exudes elegance in a brocade lehenga that she paired with a full-sleeved velvet blouse. She complimented her look with kundan necklace with matching earrings

Bhumi Pednekar

Image Source: Pinkvilla

Rasha Thadani is the epitome of beauty as she donned a royal blue lehenga paired with a midriff-baring blouse 

Rasha Thadani

Image Source: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a gold sequin embellishments lehenga teamed with a plunging neckline backless blouse 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image Source: Pinkvilla

Ananya looked graceful in a lemon-green lehenga set adorned with silver floral embroidery on it 

Ananya Panday

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram 

Rakul Preet Singh looks dazzling in a gold-tinted lehenga with embellishments. She paired her outfit with a lovely net dupatta and a shimmery top

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Nora Fatehi is a gorgeous diva dressed in a gold and silver hued lehenga set that had a signature trail 

Nora Fatehi

Image: Mahima Mahajan Instagram 

Tara looked ethereal as she opted for an iconic ivory floral-print lehenga 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha looked beautiful and elegant in a baby pink lehenga featuring a deep V-neckline half sleeves blouse with white thread embroidery on it 

Shraddha Kapoor

