Jiya Surana
Fashion
NOVEMBER 27, 2023
Celeb-inspired lehenga looks
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani shined bright as she opted for a mustard velvet lehenga and added an emerald necklace to complete the look
Kiara Advani
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is keeping the Barbie trend on as she wears a heavily sequined hot pink lehenga with a halter neck bustier blouse
Sara Ali Khan
Image Source: Pinkvilla
Bhumi exudes elegance in a brocade lehenga that she paired with a full-sleeved velvet blouse. She complimented her look with kundan necklace with matching earrings
Bhumi Pednekar
Image Source: Pinkvilla
Rasha Thadani is the epitome of beauty as she donned a royal blue lehenga paired with a midriff-baring blouse
Rasha Thadani
Image Source: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a gold sequin embellishments lehenga teamed with a plunging neckline backless blouse
Janhvi Kapoor
Image Source: Pinkvilla
Ananya looked graceful in a lemon-green lehenga set adorned with silver floral embroidery on it
Ananya Panday
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looks dazzling in a gold-tinted lehenga with embellishments. She paired her outfit with a lovely net dupatta and a shimmery top
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Nora Fatehi is a gorgeous diva dressed in a gold and silver hued lehenga set that had a signature trail
Nora Fatehi
Image: Mahima Mahajan Instagram
Tara looked ethereal as she opted for an iconic ivory floral-print lehenga
Tara Sutaria
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked beautiful and elegant in a baby pink lehenga featuring a deep V-neckline half sleeves blouse with white thread embroidery on it
Shraddha Kapoor
