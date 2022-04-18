Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
April 17, 2022
Celeb-inspired lehengas for weddings
Contemporary Floral Style
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Contemporary elements and classic silhouettes make for the best wedding festivity outfit and Shilpa Shetty’s floral lehenga by Rahul Mishra is an embodiment of it
Bedecked in a sheesh mahal embellished lehenga from Abhinav Mishra’s Safari Capsule Couture collection, Bhumi Pedenkar gave us major wedding guest style goals!
Image: Abhinav Mishra instagram
Embellished Summer Style
Malaika Arora’s three-piece set entailed an embroidered blouse, a voluminous skirt with beads, and a peach organza dupatta, serving as a major inspiration for millennial brides
Image: L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha instagram
Millenial Bridal Style
For those of you who want to stray away from bold hues, Tara Sutaria’s ivory heavily embellished lehenga is like a breath of fresh air
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Softer Shades
Bridesmaid Floral Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Giving us the perfect bridesmaid look of the season, Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to dazzle in an off-white Punit Balana lehenga adorned with floral print and gold embroidery
Image: Kresha Bajaj instagram
Shraddha Kapoor looked like a bride from a fairytale in a pastel Kresha Bajaj lehenga that entailed multi-colored 3D, handcrafted flowers, and crystal work
Fairytale Recreation
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
For an ultra-glam quotient, take a page from Kiara Advani’s ethnic trousseau, this feathery Manish Malhotra lehenga in particular
High On Glam Quotient
Image: Ami Patel instagram
For trendsetters, Alia Bhatt’s neon lehenga, featuring an 'Infinity blouse' is definitely going to steal the show!
Neon Punch
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Shanaya Kapoor in a yellow embroidered lehenga set and minimal accessories gave us a style-savvy look to bookmark for intimate weddings
Bright Shades
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Trends may come and go but florals will stay forever, and Katrina’s yellow and red floral lehenga is a timeless classic that brides can opt for their pre-wedding festivities
Floral Galore
