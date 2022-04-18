Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

April 17, 2022

Celeb-inspired lehengas for weddings

Contemporary Floral Style

Image: Mohit Rai instagram 

Contemporary elements and classic silhouettes make for the best wedding festivity outfit and Shilpa Shetty’s floral lehenga by Rahul Mishra is an embodiment of it

Bedecked in a sheesh mahal embellished lehenga from Abhinav Mishra’s Safari Capsule Couture collection, Bhumi Pedenkar gave us major wedding guest style goals!

Image: Abhinav Mishra instagram

Embellished Summer Style

Malaika Arora’s three-piece set entailed an embroidered blouse, a voluminous skirt with beads, and a peach organza dupatta, serving as a major inspiration for millennial brides

Image: L'effet by Sanjev Marwaaha instagram

Millenial Bridal Style

For those of you who want to stray away from bold hues, Tara Sutaria’s ivory heavily embellished lehenga is like a breath of fresh air

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Softer Shades

Bridesmaid Floral Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Giving us the perfect bridesmaid look of the season, Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to dazzle in an off-white Punit Balana lehenga adorned with floral print and gold embroidery

Image: Kresha Bajaj instagram

Shraddha Kapoor looked like a bride from a fairytale in a pastel Kresha Bajaj lehenga that entailed multi-colored 3D, handcrafted flowers, and crystal work

Fairytale Recreation

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

For an ultra-glam quotient, take a page from Kiara Advani’s ethnic trousseau, this feathery Manish Malhotra lehenga in particular

High On Glam Quotient

Image: Ami Patel instagram

For trendsetters, Alia Bhatt’s neon lehenga, featuring an 'Infinity blouse' is definitely going to steal the show!

Neon Punch

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Shanaya Kapoor in a yellow embroidered lehenga set and minimal accessories gave us a style-savvy look to bookmark for intimate weddings

Bright Shades

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Trends may come and go but florals will stay forever, and Katrina’s yellow and red floral lehenga is a timeless classic that brides can opt for their pre-wedding festivities

Floral Galore

