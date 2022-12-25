Heading 3

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

New mommy Alia looked hot in a floral bodycon dress. She styled it with pink lips

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi flaunted her red lips while sporting a matching outfit

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya is a hot mess in a black outfit and pink glossy lips 

Ananya Panday

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina matched the lip shade with her blush pink bodycon dress 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Poonam Damania Instagram

Kareena aced her nude lipstick with a white pantsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked hot in a latex bodycon dress. She opted for bold lips to complete her look

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara rocked a red pantsuit with a rosewood lip shade

Kiara Advani

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha teamed her purple strappy dress with an orange-hued lip shade

Disha Patani

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked lovely in a pink outfit styled with matching lips

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha stunned in a green embroidered dress. She wrapped her look with pink glossy lips

Shraddha Kapoor

