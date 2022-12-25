Celeb-inspired
lipstick shades
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
New mommy Alia looked hot in a floral bodycon dress. She styled it with pink lips
Alia Bhatt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi flaunted her red lips while sporting a matching outfit
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya is a hot mess in a black outfit and pink glossy lips
Ananya Panday
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina matched the lip shade with her blush pink bodycon dress
Katrina Kaif
Image: Poonam Damania Instagram
Kareena aced her nude lipstick with a white pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looked hot in a latex bodycon dress. She opted for bold lips to complete her look
Deepika Padukone
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara rocked a red pantsuit with a rosewood lip shade
Kiara Advani
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha teamed her purple strappy dress with an orange-hued lip shade
Disha Patani
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked lovely in a pink outfit styled with matching lips
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha stunned in a green embroidered dress. She wrapped her look with pink glossy lips
Shraddha Kapoor
