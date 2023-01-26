Celeb-inspired looks for Republic Day
Hardika Gupta
FASHION
JAN 26, 2023
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks graceful in this green ruffle saree
Alia Bhatt
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan opted for a simple plain white ethnic suit
Sara Ali Khan
Rakul Preet Singh is a stylish diva
Katrina Kaif aces casual looks
Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena's orange suit is an ideal choice for Republic Day
Kareena Kapoor
Source: Kajol Instagram
This is surely a pretty choice to opt for
Kajol
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara exudes elegance in this lime green saree
Kiara Advani
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked pretty in this orange saree
Katrina Kaif
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
If you want to opt for something simple yet trendy, go for Shilpa Shetty's white floral saree
Shilpa Shetty
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi's white suit with a green dupatta makes for a subtle style statement
Janhvi Kapoor
