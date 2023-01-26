Heading 3

Celeb-inspired looks for Republic Day

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 26, 2023

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks graceful in this green ruffle saree

Alia Bhatt

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan opted for a simple plain white ethnic suit

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma's green ethnic suit looks pretty

Karisma Kapoor

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Kareena's orange suit is an ideal choice for Republic Day

Kareena Kapoor

Source: Kajol Instagram

This is surely a pretty choice to opt for

Kajol

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara exudes elegance in this lime green saree

Kiara Advani

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked pretty in this orange saree

Katrina Kaif

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

If you want to opt for something simple yet trendy, go for Shilpa Shetty's white floral saree

Shilpa Shetty

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi's white suit with a green dupatta makes for a subtle style statement

Janhvi Kapoor

