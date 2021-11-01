nov 1, 2021
Celeb inspired looks for Halloween
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are giving some serious Halloween costume goals in their new pictures
Suhana Khan channelled her inner Ariana Grande and picked out a white mutton-sleeve crop top and paired it with a matcha green pastel mini skirt
Power couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dressed up as none other than Anarkali and Salim
Swara Bhasker, who attended the same party as the Ahujas, dressed up as Frida Kahlo
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dressed like Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe for Halloween and totally killed the look!
Soha Ali Khan’s Halloween party saw her family in matching pyjama sets at home with fries on them
The “monkey couple” dressed up as agent M and agent J from Men in Black for Halloween
Neha Dhupia shared adorable pictures of her daughter Mehr, dressed as a witch last Halloween!
Sunny Leone celebrated Halloween with her husband, Daniel Weber. While Leone dressed up as Frida Kahlo, Daniel decided to wear a silver tee and denim and a quirky pink wig
Mouni Roy picked a sultry pink mini dress to celebrate Halloween
Kriti Kharbanda completely soaked herself in the Halloween vibe wearing an all-black ensemble with long black boots and a red cape
