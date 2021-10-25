oct 25, 2021
Celeb-Inspired Monochrome Makeup Looks
Monochromatic makeup is all about tying the look by making eyeshadows match with your cheeks and lip colour. Here, Disha Patani schools us on how to get it right!
Want to look more natural? Go with Janhvi Kapoor’s next-to-nude look by dusting on a bit of brown hue over the lids, cheeks and lips
We always find ourselves crushing over Alia Bhatt’s makeup looks. Here, she went for a glossy eyeshadow on the lids, matte lipstick and blush across the cheek that matched with her saree
Nora Fatehi loves pink lips and it’s definitely her go-to lip colour. The diva wore baby pink lipstick with a dash of gold highlighter coupled with pink glitter lids and flushed cheeks
Sara Ali Khan loves to keep it minimal when it comes to makeup. Here, she creates a minimal look with taupe brown hues on the eyelids, cheeks and lips
Who can forget Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala look? She went in for a dramatic dark plum monochromatic makeup with dual-toned voluminous lashes Photo Credits: Getty Images
Leave it to Kiara Advani to nail the muted monochromatic look. Here, she sports a dewy skin look with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lip colour
This one is our favourite! Sonam Kapoor plays it up with pink with a hint of pink eyeshadow, nude pink lips and flushed cheeks
Khushi Kapoor adds a strong pop of pink colour and strikes a pose in a monochromatic pink look. We love the black heart stamp!
Wispy lashes combined with nude brown lipstick and brown blush look splendid on Aditi Rao Hydari
