Celeb-inspired nude
makeup looks
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
Nov 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina rocked the nude makeup look with a white short dress that came with fur detailing.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The new mommy Alia stunned in a metallic gown. She opted for minimal makeup and nude lips.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka opted for dewy makeup and let her green neon saree do the talking.
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo never fails to charm everyone with her good looks. She stunned in nude lips and added drama with her heavily kohled eyes.
Video: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka looked all things gorgeous in her orange latex dress styled with nude lips and on-point makeup.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara wore her sheer black saree with nude lips and let her natural glow do the magic.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked divine in a blue saree. She teamed her look with a perfect eye-winged liner, nude lips, and a bun adorned with white flowers.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara rocked her bold black thigh-high slit gown with a no-makeup look.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya's sheer saree paired with sharp and sleek makeup is perfect for your BFF's wedding.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana made heads turn in a sheer embellished saree that she wore at a Diwali party. She rounded off her look with nude makeup and a messy bun.
