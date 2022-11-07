Heading 3

Celeb-inspired nude
makeup looks

Sneha
Hiro

Nov 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina rocked the nude makeup look with a white short dress that came with fur detailing. 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The new mommy Alia stunned in a metallic gown. She opted for minimal makeup and nude lips. 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka opted for dewy makeup and let her green neon saree do the talking. 

Anushka Sharma

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Bebo never fails to charm everyone with her good looks. She stunned in nude lips and added drama with her heavily kohled eyes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Video: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka looked all things gorgeous in her orange latex dress styled with nude lips and on-point makeup.

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara wore her sheer black saree with nude lips and let her natural glow do the magic. 

Kiara Advani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked divine in a blue saree. She teamed her look with a perfect eye-winged liner, nude lips, and a bun adorned with white flowers.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara rocked her bold black thigh-high slit gown with a no-makeup look.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's sheer saree paired with sharp and sleek makeup is perfect for your BFF's wedding. 

Ananya Panday

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana made heads turn in a sheer embellished saree that she wore at a Diwali party. She rounded off her look with nude makeup and a messy bun.

Suhana Khan

