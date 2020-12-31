Celeb-inspired Outfits For New Year's Eve December 31, 2020
This New Year Eve, go denim or go home! And Sara Ali Khan’s denim-on-denim look is all the inspiration you need
To make your outfit look more colourful, take inspiration from Kriti Sanon’s multicoloured mini dress by Malak El Ezzawy
Take your style game to the next level by opting for a draped dress like Tamannaah Bhatia’s. Also, wear it over a crisp white shirt to get the actress’ look
For the all-black OTT look, take cues from Alia Bhatt’s off-shoulder leather top and studded pants
Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how to give the power dressing look an edgy twist and we are fans already!
For the 31st December eve, take Deepika Padukone’s advice and go bold with colours! Pair your red outfit with golden hoop earrings and you are all set
Bhumi Pednekar shows us how to nail the desk-to-dinner look in style. This black and white dress from Nikhil Thampi serves proof
Go all out in a glittery golden dress and you are sure to make a statement as Anushka Sharma does here!
Giving us a fashion tip on how to slay in style, Katrina Kaif opts for a sequin mini dress and shows us how it’s done!
This New Year Eve sizzle like a diva! And take inspiration from Kiara Advani who does the party-ready look right in a Nicolas Jebran dress
For more updates on Fashion, follow Pinkvilla