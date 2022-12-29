Heading 3

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara rocked the Diwali party in a glamorous silver sequinned embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra, accessorizing it with a magnificent diamond choker

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress dazzled in a stunning Yousef Al Jasmi high-neck bodycon dress, paired with a sleek bun and statement jewelry. Her look was captivating and unforgettable!

Ananya Panday

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked breathtaking in an ivory Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, paired with an elegant necklace and an oyster shell purse

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Diva was a sight to behold in her glittery floor-length bodycon dress, which highlighted her gorgeous curves

Malaika Arora

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Rashmika went for a timelessly graceful look with an ivory saree and a beige blouse, complete with embroidered borders that added a touch of elegance

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress sizzled in a pink-hued saree with a silver bedazzled blouse by Falguni and Shane Peacock, flaunting her toned waist effortlessly!

Disha Patani

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The Bedhak starlet sure knows how to draw attention as she strikes a pose in a dazzling white strapless mini dress

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Pooja Hedge Instagram

The Cirkus actress flaunted a dazzling golden shimmery mini strappy dress by Azotiique and complimented it with bronze makeup and delicate waves

Pooja Hegde

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana was an absolute diva in her golden-hued saree from the collection of Manish Malhotra, accessorized with studs for a ravishing look

Suhana Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi was oozing glitz and glam in a silver shimmer saree paired with diamond earrings and a stunning smokey eye look

Janhvi Kapoor 

