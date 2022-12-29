Celeb-inspired
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara rocked the Diwali party in a glamorous silver sequinned embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra, accessorizing it with a magnificent diamond choker
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress dazzled in a stunning Yousef Al Jasmi high-neck bodycon dress, paired with a sleek bun and statement jewelry. Her look was captivating and unforgettable!
Ananya Panday
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked breathtaking in an ivory Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, paired with an elegant necklace and an oyster shell purse
Nora Fatehi
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Diva was a sight to behold in her glittery floor-length bodycon dress, which highlighted her gorgeous curves
Malaika Arora
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Rashmika went for a timelessly graceful look with an ivory saree and a beige blouse, complete with embroidered borders that added a touch of elegance
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress sizzled in a pink-hued saree with a silver bedazzled blouse by Falguni and Shane Peacock, flaunting her toned waist effortlessly!
Disha Patani
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhak starlet sure knows how to draw attention as she strikes a pose in a dazzling white strapless mini dress
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Pooja Hedge Instagram
The Cirkus actress flaunted a dazzling golden shimmery mini strappy dress by Azotiique and complimented it with bronze makeup and delicate waves
Pooja Hegde
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana was an absolute diva in her golden-hued saree from the collection of Manish Malhotra, accessorized with studs for a ravishing look
Suhana Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi was oozing glitz and glam in a silver shimmer saree paired with diamond earrings and a stunning smokey eye look
Janhvi Kapoor
