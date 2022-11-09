Heading 3
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The new mommy rocked a tangerine bodycon outfit that came with a slit in the front with a pair of matching heels.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka looked all things cute as she flaunted her baby bump in peach-coloured dungarees.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
The new mommy Sonam Kapoor aced the boss babe look as she wore a white t-shirt with a blue blazer and matching joggers.
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu
Mom-to-be Bipasha sported a baby pink flowy gown featuring a thigh-high slit during her baby shower.
Image: Poonam Damania
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo wore a bodycon outfit and styled it with a striped overcoat and chic accessories.
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Mira Rajput
Mira sported a white summery outfit for a perfect day out with her husband Shahid Kapoor.
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha Dhupia
The actress showed off her bump in a nude-coloured outfit paired with a funky sheer jacket.
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha Ali Khan
Soha wore a stylish and comfortable blue gown to flaunt her bump.
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal chose to go classy with a printed white shirt and formal pants.
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza
Dia looked all things beautiful in a floral kaftan.