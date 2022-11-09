Heading 3

Celeb-inspired
 Pregnancy fashion

Sneha Hiro

Nov 09, 2022

Fashion

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

The new mommy rocked a tangerine bodycon outfit that came with a slit in the front with a pair of matching heels. 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka looked all things cute as  she flaunted her baby bump in peach-coloured dungarees.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

The new mommy Sonam Kapoor aced the boss babe look as she wore a white t-shirt with a blue blazer and matching joggers.

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu

Mom-to-be Bipasha sported a baby pink flowy gown featuring a thigh-high slit during her baby shower. 

Image: Poonam Damania

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo wore a bodycon outfit and styled it with a striped overcoat and chic accessories. 

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput

Mira sported a white summery outfit for a perfect day out with her husband Shahid Kapoor. 

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia

The actress showed off her bump in a nude-coloured outfit paired with a funky sheer jacket. 

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Soha Ali Khan

Soha wore a stylish and comfortable blue gown to flaunt her bump. 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal chose to go classy with a printed white shirt and formal pants.

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza

Dia looked all things beautiful in a floral kaftan. 

