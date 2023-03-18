Heading 3

Celeb-inspired red outfits

Arjun Gupta

Fashion

mar 18, 2023

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram


Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in a red sweater co-ord set

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor puts on a red gown and looks stunning

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi slays in a red-coloured dress with a plunging neckline

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor sets major goals in a statement red dress looking classy

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Remembering Alia’s pregnancy days, she wore this stylish red sweater dress with a V-neckline featuring a thigh-high slit

Alia Bhatt

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif in a red saree with golden embroidery is what six yard wonder is all about

Katrina Kaif

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder checkered red dress

Kriti Sanon

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika paints the town red with this voluminous Louis Vuitton gown

Deepika Padukone

Source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee gives a child vibe as she wore a red blouse on a matching skirt while on vacation

Taapsee Pannu

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday in this red co-ord set is your daily dose of cuteness

Ananya Panday

