Celeb-inspired saree drapes

Sneha
Hiro

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore a silver metallic saree in style. She let her drape go all easy and breezy

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina chose to pin her drape as she wore a net saree with a full-sleeved floral blouse

Katrina Kaif

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi looked dreamy in a pre-draped white saree

Bhumi Pednekar

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked all things beautiful in a white ruffled saree

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara wore a black and white saree and draped it with a statement belt

Kiara Advani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi opted for a pleated pallu as she sported a silver embellished saree

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked breathtaking in a heavily embellished saree styled with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a pleated drape 

Nora Fatehi

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika looked mesmerising in a black and golden shimmery saree

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Sharvari is a hot mess in a red saree paired with a strappy blouse and a sleek pallu

Sharvari Wagh

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam draped her heavily embroidered white indo-western saree styled with a matching flowy shrug

Sonam Kapoor

