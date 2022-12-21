Celeb-inspired saree drapes
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia wore a silver metallic saree in style. She let her drape go all easy and breezy
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina chose to pin her drape as she wore a net saree with a full-sleeved floral blouse
Katrina Kaif
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looked dreamy in a pre-draped white saree
Bhumi Pednekar
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked all things beautiful in a white ruffled saree
Kriti Sanon
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara wore a black and white saree and draped it with a statement belt
Kiara Advani
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi opted for a pleated pallu as she sported a silver embellished saree
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked breathtaking in a heavily embellished saree styled with a matching full-sleeved blouse and a pleated drape
Nora Fatehi
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika looked mesmerising in a black and golden shimmery saree
Deepika Padukone
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Sharvari is a hot mess in a red saree paired with a strappy blouse and a sleek pallu
Sharvari Wagh
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam draped her heavily embroidered white indo-western saree styled with a matching flowy shrug
Sonam Kapoor
