Celeb-inspired sharara looks for Lohri
Hardika Gupta
JAN 13, 2023
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara stole the limelight in this white embellished sharara set
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Kiara Advani Intagram
Kiara wore a yellow sharara set featuring a matching long shrug
Kiara Advani
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi’s pastel sharara with little detailings is perfect for your next event
Bhumi Pednekar
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha picked a heavily embellished white sharara and looked stunning
Shraddha Kapoor
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia kept her look subtle with this strappy white sharara suit
Alia Bhatt
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She made heads turn in this pink sharara set along with a cape
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Take some cues from Nushrratt for styling your white sharara
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Bollywood queen steals our hearts with this pretty ensemble
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita wows in this pink and white printed sharara suit
Shamita Shetty
