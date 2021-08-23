Celeb inspired sharara pants to rock
Deepika Padukone looked her traditional best in an emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi. Her gorgeous pants bore scattered embroideries all over while a gold lace decorated the hem
Deepika Padukone
Ananya Panday wore her ethnic ensemble with a modern twist thanks to Arpita Mehata’s gorgeous cobalt blue creation that featured four-tier ruffle detail
Ananya Panday
Bhumi Pednekar’s bright yellow number is a winning choice for your friend’s Mehendi ceremony
Bhumi Pednekar
Dia Mirza’s beautiful look in a pink sharara suit was regal in all ways
Dia Mirza
Eluding royal elegance, Aditi Rao Hydari exudes simplicity and sophistication at the same time due to the intricate detailing on the sharara set
Aditi Rao Hydari
Tamannaah Bhatia flaunted her love for Indian outfits in an electric blue outfit by Arpita Mehta featuring bandhani print
Tamannaah Bhatia
Kiara Advani upped her style game styling her maroon sharara pants in a half saree style
Kiara Advani
Shanaya Kapoor picked out a Mulmul cotton Chelsea pink kurta and matching sharara pants featuring embroidered in white lace details
Shanaya Kapoor
Katrina Kaif proves an embellished kurta-sharara set is perfect for the Eid festivities
Katrina Kaif
Sara Ali Khan donned a neon sharara set with detailed floral embroidery on the blouse and dupatta and paired it with simple ruffled sharara pants
Sara Ali Khan
