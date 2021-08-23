Celeb inspired sharara pants to rock

AUGUST 23, 2021

Deepika Padukone looked her traditional best in an emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi. Her gorgeous pants bore scattered embroideries all over while a gold lace decorated the hem

Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday wore her ethnic ensemble with a modern twist thanks to Arpita Mehata’s gorgeous cobalt blue creation that featured four-tier ruffle detail

Ananya Panday

Bhumi Pednekar’s bright yellow number is a winning choice for your friend’s Mehendi ceremony

Bhumi Pednekar

Dia Mirza’s beautiful look in a pink sharara suit was regal in all ways

Dia Mirza

Eluding royal elegance, Aditi Rao Hydari exudes simplicity and sophistication at the same time due to the intricate detailing on the sharara set

 Aditi Rao Hydari 

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunted her love for Indian outfits in an electric blue outfit by Arpita Mehta featuring bandhani print

Tamannaah Bhatia

Kiara Advani upped her style game styling her maroon sharara pants in a half saree style

Kiara Advani

Shanaya Kapoor picked out a Mulmul cotton Chelsea pink kurta and matching sharara pants featuring embroidered in white lace details

Shanaya Kapoor

Katrina Kaif proves an embellished kurta-sharara set is perfect for the Eid festivities

Katrina Kaif 

Sara Ali Khan donned a neon sharara set with detailed floral embroidery on the blouse and dupatta and paired it with simple ruffled sharara pants

Sara Ali Khan

For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here