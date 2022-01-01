Celeb-inspired

Heading 3

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress looked festive-ready in her red sharara-cape set by Arpita Mehta

Festive Red

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Dhadkan star stole the show in a lovely floral-print sharara set from the shelves of Gopi Vaid

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

A striking yellow Ritika Mirchandani set that Kiara wore with minimal diamond accessories inspired us to bookmark this piece for wedding festivities

Kiara Advani

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry ensured that her glam look was on point in a blue and white printed three-piece sharara set by Anita Dongre

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Sanon went all-out in a heavily embellished red sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP looked exceptionally pretty in a pastel yellow kurta sharrar set by Anjul Bhandari

Deepika Padukone

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress looks ethereal in a black sharara set featuring rusty silver embroideries, designed by Punit Balana

Tara Sutaria

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra actress served some stunning fashion goals in a gorgeous maroon velvet sharara set by Sabyasachi

Alia Bhatt

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Kat looks ready to slay in her fuss-free avatar featuring a bright orange embellished kurta, a matching dupatta and sharara pants

Katrina Kaif

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The actress served some contemporary ethnic outfit inspiration in a printed red sharara set featuring a short kurta and flared sharara bottoms

Aditi Rao Hydari

