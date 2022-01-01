Celeb-inspired
shararas for festivities
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress looked festive-ready in her red sharara-cape set by Arpita Mehta
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Dhadkan star stole the show in a lovely floral-print sharara set from the shelves of Gopi Vaid
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
A striking yellow Ritika Mirchandani set that Kiara wore with minimal diamond accessories inspired us to bookmark this piece for wedding festivities
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry ensured that her glam look was on point in a blue and white printed three-piece sharara set by Anita Dongre
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Sanon went all-out in a heavily embellished red sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP looked exceptionally pretty in a pastel yellow kurta sharrar set by Anjul Bhandari
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looks ethereal in a black sharara set featuring rusty silver embroideries, designed by Punit Balana
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress served some stunning fashion goals in a gorgeous maroon velvet sharara set by Sabyasachi
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Kat looks ready to slay in her fuss-free avatar featuring a bright orange embellished kurta, a matching dupatta and sharara pants
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The actress served some contemporary ethnic outfit inspiration in a printed red sharara set featuring a short kurta and flared sharara bottoms
