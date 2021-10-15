Celeb inspired 15-10
short hairdos
2021
Short hair can be all things fun and glam (Image Credit: Getty Images)
From wavy open hair look to half-up half-down looks, you can flaunt multiple styles with short hair
For a chic look, run a flat hair-iron through your locks and turn it inwards, towards your face to ensure your locks frame your face well (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Taylor Swift has sported a few very chic hairdos that are perfect for all short hair people (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Take inspiration from Anushka Sharma to give your centre-parted hair a breezy look
Deepika Padukone styled her short hair elegantly in a side-parted style featuring soft curls
She sported a similar hairdo with curls and a few tendrils coloured in a beige hue
Kareena Kapoor Khan made a strong case for short hair in her easy-breezy casual style
Selena Gomez showed us a fun way to style short hair with an edgy twist (Image Credit: Getty Images)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu proved short hair can go well with your ethnic looks too
