Jan 17, 2022
Ways to prevent heat damage to hair
The RRR actress’ green silk saree from Madhurya Creations is a simple and elegant one for at-home Pongal celebrations
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Katrina Kaif
Keeping it as minimal as possible, Katrina Kaif looked glorious in her rani pink silk saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The Dhadak star’s fuss-free look in this multicolour Kanjeevaram silk saree is yet another regal style inspiration you can bookmark to celebrate Pongal
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit's timeless purple silk drape from Raw Mango stood out with its colour and simplicity. She matched her sleeveless blouse to the gold border and motifs on her saree
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani’s pink organza silk saree from Punit Balana is a great pick for millennials who need their ethnic look to have a trendy style tweak with modern design elements
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
The Thalaivii actress has a silk saree of all kinds and we absolutely love each one it! Her Sabyasachi green Kanjeevaram saree is an ethereal one that she teamed with a brown blouse
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Deepika Padukone
If you do not want to let go of the timeless hue, also referred to as red, try a striking one like Deepika Padukone’s Raw Mango saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon chose to let her pink and green saree do the talking as she paired it with a strapless blouse that added oomph to the look
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra rocked a gorgeous blue drape and the silk wonder was paired with a matching noodle-strapped blouse that perfectly complemented the look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Here’s Kareena Kapoor Khan giving us all a case in point in Masaba Gupta’s saree. The blend of yellow and pink was all ready to make a statement in the form of a silk saree that bore jacquard print
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
