Jan 17, 2022

The RRR actress’ green silk saree from Madhurya Creations is a simple and elegant one for at-home Pongal celebrations

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif

Keeping it as minimal as possible, Katrina Kaif looked glorious in her rani pink silk saree

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak star’s fuss-free look in this multicolour Kanjeevaram silk saree is yet another regal style inspiration you can bookmark to celebrate Pongal

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit's timeless purple silk drape from Raw Mango stood out with its colour and simplicity. She matched her sleeveless blouse to the gold border and motifs on her saree

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s pink organza silk saree from Punit Balana is a great pick for millennials who need their ethnic look to have a trendy style tweak with modern design elements

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

The Thalaivii actress has a silk saree of all kinds and we absolutely love each one it! Her Sabyasachi green Kanjeevaram saree is an ethereal one that she teamed with a brown blouse

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Deepika Padukone

If you do not want to let go of the timeless hue, also referred to as red, try a striking one like Deepika Padukone’s Raw Mango saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon chose to let her pink and green saree do the talking as she paired it with a strapless blouse that added oomph to the look

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra rocked a gorgeous blue drape and the silk wonder was paired with a matching noodle-strapped blouse that perfectly complemented the look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Here’s Kareena Kapoor Khan giving us all a case in point in Masaba Gupta’s saree. The blend of yellow and pink was all ready to make a statement in the form of a silk saree that bore jacquard print

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

