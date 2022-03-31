Beauty

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 31, 2022

Celeb-inspired spring makeup looks

Beauty

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday looks irresistibly alluring in this sparkly purple eyeshadow worn on lids and complemented with a winged eyeliner

Lilac Love

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Embracing the Pantone colour of the year, Shilpa Shetty went for 'very peri' colour on lids and accentuated her eyes with generous coats of mascara

Who other than Alia Bhatt can ace the fresh face look so well? The actress went for an orange eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and completed her look with lots of mascara

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Fresh face

The pretty actress loves to add a hint of soft pink to her apples, which not only makes her look fresh but adorable too

Statement blush

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Malaika put on a dramatic show as she opted for glittery silver eyes, mascara-heavy lashes and tightened her eyes with a liner

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Glittery eyes

Monochrome look

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Who really said the monochrome trend is limited to fashion alone? Kriti went for soft pink glittery eyes that matched her dress

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria looks absolutely gorgeous in this sparkly, glossy pout

Glossy lips

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora levels up her eye game by going for mascara-droned, fluttery lashes

Voluminous lashes

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara nails the soft glam look and complements it with soft smokey eyes and pink lips

Soft glam look

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Lastly, Deepika looked lovely, wearing soft pink lipstick that complemented her attire

Light lipstick

