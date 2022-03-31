Beauty
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 31, 2022
Heading 3
Celeb-inspired spring makeup looks
Beauty
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday looks irresistibly alluring in this sparkly purple eyeshadow worn on lids and complemented with a winged eyeliner
Lilac Love
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Embracing the Pantone colour of the year, Shilpa Shetty went for 'very peri' colour on lids and accentuated her eyes with generous coats of mascara
Who other than Alia Bhatt can ace the fresh face look so well? The actress went for an orange eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and completed her look with lots of mascara
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Fresh face
The pretty actress loves to add a hint of soft pink to her apples, which not only makes her look fresh but adorable too
Statement blush
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Malaika put on a dramatic show as she opted for glittery silver eyes, mascara-heavy lashes and tightened her eyes with a liner
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Glittery eyes
Monochrome look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Who really said the monochrome trend is limited to fashion alone? Kriti went for soft pink glittery eyes that matched her dress
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria looks absolutely gorgeous in this sparkly, glossy pout
Glossy lips
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora levels up her eye game by going for mascara-droned, fluttery lashes
Voluminous lashes
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara nails the soft glam look and complements it with soft smokey eyes and pink lips
Soft glam look
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Lastly, Deepika looked lovely, wearing soft pink lipstick that complemented her attire
Light lipstick
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in chic skirts co-ord sets