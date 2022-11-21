Heading 3

Celeb-inspired
 Statement chokers

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia wore a blue fusion saree and paired it with a pink choker necklace. 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi dished out major royal vibes in a green saree and a matching choker.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya rocked a netted saree with a pearl choker. 

Ananya Panday

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi looked ravishing in a red saree with a pearl and emerald choker.

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara sported a blue velvet lehenga with a classy choker.

Kiara Advani

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti rocked a red sharara set with a minimal choker.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul stunned in a green floral lehenga with a chic choker.

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha opted for an orange sheer saree and amped up the look with a diamond choker.


Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked beautiful in a black lehenga. She decided to round off her look with a statement choker.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looked regal in a blue floral saree and a matching choker.

Madhuri Dixit

