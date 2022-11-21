Celeb-inspired
Statement chokers
Sneha
Hiro
NOV 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia wore a blue fusion saree and paired it with a pink choker necklace.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi dished out major royal vibes in a green saree and a matching choker.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya rocked a netted saree with a pearl choker.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi looked ravishing in a red saree with a pearl and emerald choker.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara sported a blue velvet lehenga with a classy choker.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti rocked a red sharara set with a minimal choker.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul stunned in a green floral lehenga with a chic choker.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha opted for an orange sheer saree and amped up the look with a diamond choker.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked beautiful in a black lehenga. She decided to round off her look with a statement choker.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri looked regal in a blue floral saree and a matching choker.
