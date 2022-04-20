FASHION

Celeb-inspired summer hairstyles

Messy bob

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

Fall out of the ordinary by upgrading your look with a messy bob with bangs falling on the forehead like Selena Gomez. This super cool look is perfect for summer

Glam up your style by pulling off a wet-hair look as sported by Kiara that can make you look fresh and sexy at the same time

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Wet-hair

You can also go with a cool-girl style, by tieing your hair in a ponytail as exhibited here by Alia and just letting the hair look unkempt

Messy ponytail

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

A sleek middle-parted bun is just the hairstyle to withstand the heat and look super-chic

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sleek bun

Beachy Waves

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Glossy, tousled beachy waves are not just it's perfect for your vacation but also for every single day says Janhvi

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Sweep your hair onto one side and leave your tresses open, a style that truly works for breezy summer evenings

Side parted hair

Image: Getty Images

Bubble braids not just look incredibly cool but are in trend too!

Bubble braids

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

To give your hairstyle a more playful vibe go for a bouffant-style hairdo and accessories it with a printed bandana

Bandana

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Claw clips are back! They help to keep off the hair from the neck and one is one of the easiest summer hairstyles

Claw clips

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Feminine and pretty, this side fishtail ponytail like worn by Shraddha can take you from day to night

Side fishtail braid

