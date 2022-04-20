FASHION
Celeb-inspired summer hairstyles
Messy bob
Image: Selena Gomez Instagram
Fall out of the ordinary by upgrading your look with a messy bob with bangs falling on the forehead like Selena Gomez. This super cool look is perfect for summer
Glam up your style by pulling off a wet-hair look as sported by Kiara that can make you look fresh and sexy at the same time
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Wet-hair
You can also go with a cool-girl style, by tieing your hair in a ponytail as exhibited here by Alia and just letting the hair look unkempt
Messy ponytail
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A sleek middle-parted bun is just the hairstyle to withstand the heat and look super-chic
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sleek bun
Beachy Waves
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Glossy, tousled beachy waves are not just it's perfect for your vacation but also for every single day says Janhvi
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Sweep your hair onto one side and leave your tresses open, a style that truly works for breezy summer evenings
Side parted hair
Image: Getty Images
Bubble braids not just look incredibly cool but are in trend too!
Bubble braids
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
To give your hairstyle a more playful vibe go for a bouffant-style hairdo and accessories it with a printed bandana
Bandana
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Claw clips are back! They help to keep off the hair from the neck and one is one of the easiest summer hairstyles
Claw clips
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Feminine and pretty, this side fishtail ponytail like worn by Shraddha can take you from day to night
Side fishtail braid
