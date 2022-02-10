Fashion
Joyce joyson
FEB 10, 2022
Celeb-inspired Valentine’s Day hairdo
Roses as hair accessories
Breathe some freshness into your Valentine’s Day hairstyle by adorning your wavy auburn tresses with red roses like Alia Bhatt, which looks dreamy and is universally flattering
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Make the onlookers swoon with the side-parted wavy bob, the classic hairdo worn by Deepika Padukone
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Tousled bob
Strike a sleek and sophisticated look by pulling your tresses into a high bun like Shanaya Kapoor, to create an impact
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Slicked-back bun
If you are in a time crunch, tie your hair in a high ponytail like Janhvi Kapoor to keep things chic and cute at the same time
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
High Ponytail
Beachy waves are having a major moment right now, take some cues from Kiara Advani by going for a middle-parted wavy mane
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Beachy Waves
Make a show-stopping statement by going for side-swept, bouncy hair pinned on one side like the gorgeous Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Side-swept waves
Opt for a flirty low bun like Tara Sutaria. Your soft face-framing tendrils will sweep your date off their feet!
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Low bun
Or take a totally different route by going for a top-knotted bun as sported by Malaika Arora for a perfect date night look
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Top knot bun
Dial up the drama by going for voluminous loose curls just like Sara Ali Khan. The unkempt look will make you look even sexier!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Messy long tresses
Lastly, if nothing works, go for a fail-safe, centre-parted straight mane for a more polished look
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Middle-parted sleek hair
