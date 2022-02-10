Fashion 

Joyce joyson

FEB 10, 2022

Celeb-inspired Valentine’s Day hairdo

Roses as hair accessories

Breathe some freshness into your Valentine’s Day hairstyle by adorning your wavy auburn tresses with red roses like Alia Bhatt, which looks dreamy and is universally flattering

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Make the onlookers swoon with the side-parted wavy bob, the classic hairdo worn by Deepika Padukone

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Tousled bob

Strike a sleek and sophisticated look by pulling your tresses into a high bun like Shanaya Kapoor, to create an impact

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Slicked-back bun

If you are in a time crunch, tie your hair in a high ponytail like Janhvi Kapoor to keep things chic and cute at the same time

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

High Ponytail

Beachy waves are having a major moment right now, take some cues from Kiara Advani by going for a middle-parted wavy mane

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Beachy Waves

Make a show-stopping statement by going for side-swept, bouncy hair pinned on one side like the gorgeous Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Side-swept waves

Opt for a flirty low bun like Tara Sutaria. Your soft face-framing tendrils will sweep your date off their feet!

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Low bun

Or take a totally different route by going for a top-knotted bun as sported by Malaika Arora for a perfect date night look

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Top knot bun

Dial up the drama by going for voluminous loose curls just like Sara Ali Khan. The unkempt look will make you look even sexier!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Messy long tresses

Lastly, if nothing works, go for a fail-safe, centre-parted straight mane for a more polished look

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Middle-parted sleek hair

