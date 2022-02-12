Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 12, 2022

Celeb-inspired Valentine’s Day makeup

Bold red lips

Nothing screams sexy more than red lips! And when tied with a fresh, glossy face like Ananya Panday, it's spellbinding

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Let your inner diva shine out with muted glittery gold lids as sported by Malaika Arora

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Glittery lids

Up the hotness quotient by opting for dewy skin, soft smokey eyes and nude lips like Alia Bhatt

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Dewy Makeup

Pink hue ushers in a feeling of sweet romance, add a hint of it on your lips and eyelids like Kriti Sanon and you are ready to roll

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Monochromatic pink makeup

For a fleeting flush, add a touch of pink to the apple of your cheeks like Kiara Advani and make him drool over your gorgeous look

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Flushed cheeks

Indulge in some colour play, by giving your black liner a miss and opting for a purple liner as worn by Hina Khan and look stunning!

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Coloured eyeliner

Dial up the V-Day glam quotient by going for a soft glam makeup look as shown here by Tara Sutaria

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Soft glam makeup

Deepika Padukone shows you how to strike a winning date night look by going for glazed bold red lips and loads of highlighter

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Glossy lips

Get ready to floor him at first sight by opting for peachy-toned makeup that radiates a healthy glow like Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Peachy-toned makeup

Let your eyes do the talking! Put on a few generous coats of mascara on your lashes, just like Nora Fatehi for a charming look

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Wispy lashes

