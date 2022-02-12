Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 12, 2022
Celeb-inspired Valentine’s Day makeup
Heading 3
Bold red lips
Nothing screams sexy more than red lips! And when tied with a fresh, glossy face like Ananya Panday, it's spellbinding
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Let your inner diva shine out with muted glittery gold lids as sported by Malaika Arora
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Glittery lids
Up the hotness quotient by opting for dewy skin, soft smokey eyes and nude lips like Alia Bhatt
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Dewy Makeup
Pink hue ushers in a feeling of sweet romance, add a hint of it on your lips and eyelids like Kriti Sanon and you are ready to roll
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Monochromatic pink makeup
For a fleeting flush, add a touch of pink to the apple of your cheeks like Kiara Advani and make him drool over your gorgeous look
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Flushed cheeks
Indulge in some colour play, by giving your black liner a miss and opting for a purple liner as worn by Hina Khan and look stunning!
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Coloured eyeliner
Dial up the V-Day glam quotient by going for a soft glam makeup look as shown here by Tara Sutaria
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Soft glam makeup
Deepika Padukone shows you how to strike a winning date night look by going for glazed bold red lips and loads of highlighter
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Glossy lips
Get ready to floor him at first sight by opting for peachy-toned makeup that radiates a healthy glow like Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Peachy-toned makeup
Let your eyes do the talking! Put on a few generous coats of mascara on your lashes, just like Nora Fatehi for a charming look
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Wispy lashes
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rajkummar Rao’s cool and stylish looks