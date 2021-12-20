Celeb-inspired ways to rock ethnic jacket
Dreamy in white & gold outfit
Ethnic jackets can be pronounced as the sartorial star of this season as Tara Sutaria decided to step in a gold bralette and skirt set with an embroidered jacket
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Ultra-glam look
Kiara Advani stunned us in this geometric mosaic sequin jacket and matching blouse clubbed with a creamy thigh-high slit skirt
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Gorgeous in yellow
The diva sparks joy every time she makes an appearance as here in this yellow sharara set teamed with a sequin-embellished floor-grazing cape
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Olive green outfit
Sonakshi Sinha strikes a relaxed look in this olive-green embellished crop top, draped skirt styled with a long cape
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Pretty in pink
Florals have never looked this adorable! Alia Bhatt wore a corset-style blouse, sharara pants with a sleeveless jacket
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Add a jolt of freshness to your look by wearing a bright floral saree like Katrina Kaif with an embroidered jacket in the same colour
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sunshine hue
Zesty yellow
The word 'comfort' truly defines her style and to prove it right, she wore a mango-print sharara set featuring an embroidered blouse and cape
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Take cues from Aditi Rao Hydari on how to kick things up a notch in a tropical print lehenga worn with a sheer mint-green cape
Tropical prints
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Madhuri Dixit threw on a cropped velvet-embroidered jacket and a tan belt to uplift her all-black look in a saree
Breathtaking in black
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a white saree adorned with a colourful red multi-hued jacket that complemented her look effortlessly
Saree with a twist
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
