Celeb-inspired ways to rock ethnic jacket

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 20, 2021

Dreamy in white & gold outfit

Ethnic jackets can be pronounced as the sartorial star of this season as Tara Sutaria decided to step in a gold bralette and skirt set with an embroidered jacket

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Ultra-glam look

Kiara Advani stunned us in this geometric mosaic sequin jacket and matching blouse clubbed with a creamy thigh-high slit skirt

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Gorgeous in yellow

The diva sparks joy every time she makes an appearance as here in this yellow sharara set teamed with a sequin-embellished floor-grazing cape

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Olive green outfit

Sonakshi Sinha strikes a relaxed look in this olive-green embellished crop top, draped skirt styled with a long cape

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Pretty in pink

Florals have never looked this adorable! Alia Bhatt wore a corset-style blouse, sharara pants with a sleeveless jacket

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Add a jolt of freshness to your look by wearing a bright floral saree like Katrina Kaif with an embroidered jacket in the same colour

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sunshine hue

Zesty yellow

The word 'comfort' truly defines her style and to prove it right, she wore a mango-print sharara set featuring an embroidered blouse and cape

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Take cues from Aditi Rao Hydari on how to kick things up a notch in a tropical print lehenga worn with a sheer mint-green cape

Tropical prints

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Madhuri Dixit threw on a cropped velvet-embroidered jacket and a tan belt to uplift her all-black look in a saree

Breathtaking in black

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a white saree adorned with a colourful red multi-hued jacket that complemented her look effortlessly

Saree with a twist

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best Hindi films of 2021

Click Here