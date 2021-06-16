Celeb-inspired ways to style black tops June 16, 2021
For Deepika Padukone’s birthday, Alia Bhatt styled her satin black bralette top with a black relaxed-fit jeans. She further accessorised her look with a cross-body sling bag Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Deepika Padukone showed us how to go from casual to party-ready in a black top. First, she picked out a black oversized tee and wore it with baggy mum jeans with rolled up hem
And then she picked out a one-shoulder flat knit with delicate ruffle detailing to go with her embellished grey denims. She topped off her look with a pair of diamond earrings
Millennial actress Ananya Panday showed us how to style a simple black bralette in an unusual way. She tied the top around her waist and wore it with cropped camo pants
Panday served us with a sultry party-ready look in a sheer black lace top, a bikini style bralette and a pair of leather pants. She completed her look with strappy black stilettos
If you have a beautiful turtleneck top with full-sleeves, take cues from Tara Sutaria on how to wear it with a ruched mini skirt and ankle-high boots
For a semi-ethnic festive look, Malaika Arora picked out a high neck, black crop top with full sleeves and styled it with a gorgeous metallic lehenga skirt
Sara Ali Khan showed us the millennial way to flaunt those perfect abs! Her black halter-neck top balanced out the glam of these metallic shimmery pants
For a casual street-style look, take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her indigo blue bell bottoms teamed with a simple black tank top are all kinds of goals!
To slay the chic retro look, Katrina Kaif wore her cropped polka dot shirt with a mustard yellow leather skirt. She finished off the look with Hoop earrings and strappy heels
