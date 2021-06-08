June 08, 2021
Celeb-inspired Ways To Wear Black Pants
For a sexy diva look, take cues from Kriti Sanon on how to wear the flared black formal pants with a spaghetti-strap black and white crop top. Complete the look with glitter earrings
To keep things chic in all-black, take lessons from Deepika Padukone on how to style a pair of high-waist leather pants with a black crew neck blouse
And then she pulled off a casual look by opting for a pair of distressed black jeans and a black and grey tie-dye jacket from label Kanika Goyal
For Deepika Padukone’s birthday bash, Alia Bhatt styled her black denim jeans with a black satin crop top. She accessorised her look with a cross-body sling bag Credits: Viral Bhayani
Showing us how to do the street style right, Alia then wore these PVC fabric joggers with a white basic tee. Alternatively, you can opt for a one-shoulder crop top
For a semi-formal look, style your pinstripe black pants with a white shirt. Ensure that there is at least one quirky element in the entire outfit
Dressed up in high-waisted black flared pants and an off-shoulder structured top with ruffles all over, Malaika Arora is spelling sexy in the classiest way!
If you like to keep things edgy yet formal, opt for loose black pants and a white sheer net top. Round off the look with a dual-tone printed blazer
Black leather pants can be the perfect party outfit only if you know how to style them right. Take cues from Ananya Panday on how to slay the glam look
To keep things comfortable in all-black, you can pair your jogger pants with a matching cropped tee. And then finish off the look with either white or black sneakers Credits: Viral Bhayani
Jacqueline Fernandez has shown us how to ace the biker chic look in leather pants, a basic black jacket, a graphic white tee, and we are already taking notes of it!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla