Celeb inspired ways to wear leather June 03, 2021
A black slip dress never goes out of fashion. And Hailey Bieber has shown us how to set the trend in an edgier leather number by Magda Butrym Credits : getty image
If you want to go all out in leather, take cues from Selena Gomez on how to style your leather skirt with a matching blazer. Balance out the look with minimal accessories Credits : getty image
Giving us major autumn fashion goals, Gigi Hadid sported a mini leather skirt and a cropped turtleneck in the same shade. With thigh-high boots, she had accessorised the look well Credits : getty image
Hopping on the bandwagon next is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She styled her look with a high-waisted leather skirt that bore a thigh-high slit Credits : getty image
If you want to experiment with colours, take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan here. Bebo has rocked a mustard yellow high waisted leather skirt with a check shirt
Leather pants are surely a big hit if you know how to pull them off with confidence. Deepika Padukone has shown us how to make a statement with leather pants and denim coat
Next up, we have Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who brought her unique style to the table in burgundy leather culottes and matching shirt
For those of you who want to feel comfortable but look top-notch, Alia Bhatt’s leather joggers will serve as ample inspiration
Disha Patani wore a black leather zip-up corset with her usual denim jeans and showed us how to keep things edgy without much ado
Slaying the all-black look in a single piece, Nora Fatehi has set major fashion goals in an eye-catching leather jumpsuit
Janhvi Kapoor has shown us how to rock leather in summers. She has styled her breezy black skirt and matching top with a brown leather crop by Altuzarra
