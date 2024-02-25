Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

Celeb-inspired wedding looks

Image- Shehnaz Gill Instagram 

If you need something elegant and classy without feeling the chills of the season, a velvet suit is the perfect choice 

Velvet suit

Image- Kareena Kapoor Instagram 

When you love to be all blingy and flashy, sequins are your go-to to shine on

Sequins Saree

Image- Mira Rajput Instagram

To showcase your Adab and Tehzeeb side, this outfit will be a big hit 

Sharara Suit

Image- Alia Bhatt Instagram

A beautiful lehenga will never go out of style to portray elegance and grace 

Lehenga 

Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram

A fusion of traditional and modern can never be a miss! This outfit is a must to include in your wardrobe 

Long jacket

Image- Tara Sutaria Instagram

Banarasi Saree

Stealing this from your mother’s wardrobe will get you an ethereal look

Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

It will make you look royal because less is always more

Anarkali Suit

Image- Sanya Malhotra Instagram

If you want to get ready in a jiffy but also want to make a statement, then why not slip on a readymade saree and make heads turn

Readymade Saree

Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

A long suit with an exorbitant print, pattern or work will make for a stunning wedding look 

Anarkali gown

Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

A typical Punjaban look will make you look straight out of a Bollywood rom-com

Punjabi suit

