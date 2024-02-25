pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
Fashion
Celeb-inspired wedding looks
Image- Shehnaz Gill Instagram
If you need something elegant and classy without feeling the chills of the season, a velvet suit is the perfect choice
Velvet suit
Image- Kareena Kapoor Instagram
When you love to be all blingy and flashy, sequins are your go-to to shine on
Sequins Saree
Image- Mira Rajput Instagram
To showcase your Adab and Tehzeeb side, this outfit will be a big hit
Sharara Suit
Image- Alia Bhatt Instagram
A beautiful lehenga will never go out of style to portray elegance and grace
Lehenga
Image source- Kiara Advani Instagram
A fusion of traditional and modern can never be a miss! This outfit is a must to include in your wardrobe
Long jacket
Image- Tara Sutaria Instagram
Banarasi Saree
Stealing this from your mother’s wardrobe will get you an ethereal look
Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram
It will make you look royal because less is always more
Anarkali Suit
Image- Sanya Malhotra Instagram
If you want to get ready in a jiffy but also want to make a statement, then why not slip on a readymade saree and make heads turn
Readymade Saree
Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram
A long suit with an exorbitant print, pattern or work will make for a stunning wedding look
Anarkali gown
Image- Sara Ali Khan Instagram
A typical Punjaban look will make you look straight out of a Bollywood rom-com
Punjabi suit
