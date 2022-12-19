Celeb-inspired
white outfits to swear by
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Bold In White
Not for the faint-hearted, Sanon’s risqué all-white dress with a cut-out detail around the midriff and a thigh-high slit makes a bold case for white outfits
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Walk into the festive season looking your fashionable best with an embellished little white dress and blazer, both approved by Janvhi Kapoor
LWD With A Blazer
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
A co-ord is a must-have this season and look no further than Kiara’s stunning two-piece from House Of CB for some inspiration
Must-have Co-ords
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Nothing speaks elegance more than a pristine white saree and there’s no better time to get inspired by Alia’s diaphanous white drape than now!
Elegant Drapes
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
That’s the way, the corset way! Ananya’s chic yet edgy style featuring a strapless white corset and blue jeans is a clear winner
The Corset Way
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Looking for the perfect blend of chic and bold in a white outfit? Here’s Malaika Arora’s double-breasted mini blazer dress for you to take a cue from
Blazer Dress For An Edge
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Channel your inner desi girl like Sara does often in her favourite white kurta, matching white trousers, and a matching dupatta.
White Kurta Set
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Baggy t-shirts and baggy jeans will never go out of style, and there’s no one better than Deepika who proves that a staple white t-shirt sits well with slouchy jeans!
Cool Girl Redefined
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Want to go all-out in resplendent white ethnic wear? Take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor and rock an all-white embroidered lehenga like a fashionista!
Lehenga For The Win
Image: Getty Images
Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to serve us with some jaw-dropping sartorial goals. A case in point is this pair of white harem trousers and an open-bust blouse
Eccentric Style
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.