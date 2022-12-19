Heading 3

Celeb-inspired
white outfits to swear by 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Bold In White 

Not for the faint-hearted, Sanon’s risqué all-white dress with a cut-out detail around the midriff and a thigh-high slit makes a bold case for white outfits

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram 

Walk into the festive season looking your fashionable best with an embellished little white dress and blazer, both approved by Janvhi Kapoor

LWD With A Blazer

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

A co-ord is a must-have this season and look no further than Kiara’s stunning two-piece from House Of CB for some inspiration

Must-have Co-ords

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Nothing speaks elegance more than a pristine white saree and there’s no better time to get inspired by Alia’s diaphanous white drape than now!

Elegant Drapes 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

That’s the way, the corset way! Ananya’s chic yet edgy style featuring a strapless white corset and blue jeans is a clear winner

The Corset Way

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

Looking for the perfect blend of chic and bold in a white outfit? Here’s Malaika Arora’s double-breasted mini blazer dress for you to take a cue from

Blazer Dress For An Edge

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Channel your inner desi girl like Sara does often in her favourite white kurta, matching white trousers, and a matching dupatta. 

White Kurta Set

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Baggy t-shirts and baggy jeans will never go out of style, and there’s no one better than Deepika who proves that a staple white t-shirt sits well with slouchy jeans!

Cool Girl Redefined

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Want to go all-out in resplendent white ethnic wear? Take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor and rock an all-white embroidered lehenga like a fashionista!

Lehenga For The Win

Image: Getty Images 

Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to serve us with some jaw-dropping sartorial goals. A case in point is this pair of white harem trousers and an open-bust blouse

Eccentric Style

