P R Gayathri

MAR 29, 2022

Celeb showstoppers at FDCI X LFW

Mrunal Thakur

Image: APH Images

Legendary designer JJ Valaya who made the chevron print iconic closed the show on Day 1 of the fashion week and the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur played muse for him in her warrior princess look

The mother-of-two set the stage on fire for Aisha Rao in a floral lehenga that featured a blouse with thick straps and a sweetheart neckline, paired with a matching high-waist floral opulent lehenga

Image: APH Images

Mira Rajput

Miss Panday donned a mini dress doused with equal parts of pink and purple shimmery embellishments playing muse for Falguni Shane Peacock

Ananya Panday

Image: APH Images

Nargis Fakhri played showstopper for Romaa in deep burgundy full-sleeve Anarkali kurta which was equal parts elegant and royal

Image: APH Images

Nargis Fakhri

Pooja Hedge

Image: APH Images

Actress Pooja Hegde looked the brightest in her pastel lehenga set that was loaded with colourful floral embroidery and embellished, all placed in mesmerising patterns by designer Keerthi Kadire

Image: APH Images

The Mimi actress played muse for designer Tarun Tahiliani who wrapped up Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Her black coordinated set consisted of a strapless top that had a plunging neckline, ruched detailing, and an asymmetric hem.

Kriti Sanon

Image: APH Images

Shruti Hassan looked dope in her silk co-ord set. Upping the sporty-chic look of the showstopper for Adidas Originals x Ujjawal Dubey was her sneakers from the former brand

Shruti Hassan

Image: APH Images

The Miss Universe walked for Shivan and Narresh in a red halter-neck gown designed in velvet, we dare forget this luxe number

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Image: APH Images

As you step into weddings this season, may your heart hint at a red lehenga. There's more to fall for right here as showstopper Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp in a silk  Punit Balana lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: APH Images

Shanaya Kapoor made her runway debut with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, both looking stunning in violet

Shanaya Kapoor & Siddhant Chaturvedi 

Image: APH Images

Neha Dhupia's look didn't take too long to transport our minds to the tropics as she looked gorgeous in a maxi dress as a showstopper for All-the plus size store that was in sync with the season's staple ensemble and the print

Neha Dhupia

