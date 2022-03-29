FASHION
P R Gayathri
MAR 29, 2022
Heading 3
Celeb showstoppers at FDCI X LFW
Mrunal Thakur
Image: APH Images
Legendary designer JJ Valaya who made the chevron print iconic closed the show on Day 1 of the fashion week and the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur played muse for him in her warrior princess look
The mother-of-two set the stage on fire for Aisha Rao in a floral lehenga that featured a blouse with thick straps and a sweetheart neckline, paired with a matching high-waist floral opulent lehenga
Image: APH Images
Mira Rajput
Miss Panday donned a mini dress doused with equal parts of pink and purple shimmery embellishments playing muse for Falguni Shane Peacock
Ananya Panday
Image: APH Images
Nargis Fakhri played showstopper for Romaa in deep burgundy full-sleeve Anarkali kurta which was equal parts elegant and royal
Image: APH Images
Nargis Fakhri
Pooja Hedge
Image: APH Images
Actress Pooja Hegde looked the brightest in her pastel lehenga set that was loaded with colourful floral embroidery and embellished, all placed in mesmerising patterns by designer Keerthi Kadire
Image: APH Images
The Mimi actress played muse for designer Tarun Tahiliani who wrapped up Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Her black coordinated set consisted of a strapless top that had a plunging neckline, ruched detailing, and an asymmetric hem.
Kriti Sanon
Image: APH Images
Shruti Hassan looked dope in her silk co-ord set. Upping the sporty-chic look of the showstopper for Adidas Originals x Ujjawal Dubey was her sneakers from the former brand
Shruti Hassan
Image: APH Images
The Miss Universe walked for Shivan and Narresh in a red halter-neck gown designed in velvet, we dare forget this luxe number
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
Image: APH Images
As you step into weddings this season, may your heart hint at a red lehenga. There's more to fall for right here as showstopper Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp in a silk Punit Balana lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: APH Images
Shanaya Kapoor made her runway debut with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, both looking stunning in violet
Shanaya Kapoor & Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: APH Images
Neha Dhupia's look didn't take too long to transport our minds to the tropics as she looked gorgeous in a maxi dress as a showstopper for All-the plus size store that was in sync with the season's staple ensemble and the print
Neha Dhupia
