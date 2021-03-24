Celeb Showstoppers From
FDCI X LFW 2021 March 24, 2021
We first have Ananya Panday who closed the show for Ruchika Sachdeva’s Bodice in a colour-block pleated skirt and a cream crop top
Next, we have Pooja Hegde who looked stunning in a blue and white embellished lehenga from the collection by designer Varun Chakkilam
TV actress Hina Khan walked the runway in a vibrant and colourful velvet lehenga from Abhishek and Vinita’s new collection- Rajwada Credits: Viral Bhayani
Actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar looked like a modern royal princess in a muted yellow lehenga with heavy embroidery and beadwork on it Credits: Viral Bhayani
Former Miss Universe, Lara Dutta played showstopper for Assamese designer Sanjukta Dutta in a white cotton saree with yellow traditional prints all over it Credits: FDCI Lakme Fashion Week
For Gazal Mishra’s Uzbek Vintage collection, Aahana Kumra played showstopper in a burnt pink number Credits: FDCI Lakme Fashion Week
Dia Mirza looked absolutely elegant in a printed handloom saree by Taneira as she walked down the ramp
Athiya Shetty painted a floral picture in a pastel yellow printed skirt, a crop top and a bomber jacket, all designed by Payal Singhal
Kiara Advani set the runway on fire as she swayed down the ramp in a shimmery silver creation by ace designer Manish Malhotra
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black bandhgala teamed with an asymmetrical kurta and a pair of trousers
