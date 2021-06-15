Celeb style guide to power dressing June 15, 2021
Recently, Nora Fatehi served us with one of the most jaw-dropping looks in a pantsuit. Her aqua blue sequin number by Naeem Khan came with a sultry Pilar Del Campo bustier
A while ago, we saw Kiara Advani raising the temperature in red. Her unconventional Prabal Gurung number came with a big bow in the front for some drama
And then this maroon creation by Nikhil Thampi looked every bit gorgeous on Katrina Kaif. With a beachy wet hairdo, she added that extra oomph to her power look
Hollywood star Zendaya wore a grey monotone Berluti suit at the Bazaar Icons party and showed the world how it’s done! Image credits: Getty
Giving a sporty touch to androgynous dressing, Deepika Padukone styled her baggy Jacquemus pantsuit with a pair of sporty sneakers
For an event, Sonam Kapoor was decked in a black and white three-piece tuxedo suit that looked nothing short of phenomenal!
Hopping on the bandwagon next is Anushka Sharma who stole the show in a classic three-piece Gucci jumpsuit and a matching blazer
Dressed like she meant business, Kangana Ranaut is giving major formal fashion goals in this chic and stylish plaid grey pantsuit
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a strong case for the skirt-suit style as she picked out a grey checkered number and completed the outfit with a black turtleneck Image credits: Getty
Ananya Panday has shown us the millennial way to rock power dressing by picking out a beige mini skirt and a cropped blazer jacket
Taking the style a notch higher, Kareena Kapoor Khan sported an unusual white pantsuit that came with a flowy-sleeve blazer
