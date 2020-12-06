Celebrities December 06, 2020
In Hues Of Wine
Alia Bhatt sported a maroon/wine hued ethnic pair by couturier Sabyasachi
There’s nothing like “too much” when it comes to Bebo’s fashion style. Her burgundy sequined gown is proof!
Juhi Chawla opted for a gorgeous marsala gown for the Lux Golden Rose Awards. Take a look!
Bhumi Pednekar made a glamorous appearance in a deep ox-blood and won our hearts!
Shraddha Kapoor looks classy in a velvet burgundy maxi dress
Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in this shimmery wine hued mini dress with loads of sequins on it
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a vision in a maroon-hued strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta. Here’s the proof! Image Credits- Getty Images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a deep, burgundy strapless gown for Cannes Image Credits- Getty Images
Kiara Advani donned an aubergine-hued heavily embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Lisa Haydon sizzled in this vibrant hue of wine as she walked the ramp during Lakme Fashion Week
