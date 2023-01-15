Heading 3

Celebrities inspired hairstyles

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

JAN 15, 2023

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

She is mostly spotted in short hair which looks cool on her

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress loves to keep long hair with step cut as style

Sara Ali Khan

Take this quiz about Aryan Khan

Alia to Disha: celebs in ruched dress

Image: Pinkvilla

She has U cut as style in her hair which looks stylish on her

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress loves to keep her hair in centre partition

Alia Bhatt

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

One can go for high ponytail just like Priyanka for dinner

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Shoulder length hair also looks stylish

Anushka Sharma

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

The bun style goes with every outfit and also looks stylish

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

With centre partition and wavy hair, one can go for any outing

Katrina Kaif

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Simple straight hair is perfect for any occasion

Kiara Advani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here