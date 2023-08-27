pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
August 27, 2023
Celebrities looking awesome in lehengas
Deepika Padukone
The Om Shanti Om debutante looks breathtaking in this intricately detailed lehenga. Messy hair and smoky eyes add to the charm of her look
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram account
Sara Ali Khan
The Simmba fame is raising the heat in this all-red ensemble! A nude makeup look is a clever contrast to the vibrant red
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks no less than an angel in this pearl white lehenga. The pearl studded top and lace detail on the lehenga accentuates her look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram account
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The Veere Di Wedding protagonist has set the screen on fire with this blood-red attire. The fancy back design is eye-catching
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor is hitting fashion hard by adorning this beautiful pastel lehenga. The yellow top complements the floral green lehenga well
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram account
Pooja Hegde
How much is too much? The Radhe Shyam diva looks alluring in this shimmery wine lehenga! A subtle makeup look enhances her glow
Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram account
Kiara Advani
One simply cannot go wrong with a pop of pink! The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has caught the attention of her fans in this pink lehenga
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram account
Kriti Sanon
Trust the Mimi enchantress to pull off any look! She looks glorious in the pastel pink lehenga. The floral embroidery takes the look a notch higher
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram account
The Student of the Year 2 debutante has sizzled the Internet with this gorgeous pista green lehenga
Image: Ananya Pandey’s Instagram account
Ananya Pandey
The Dream Girl star is looking truly dreamy in this pearly lehenga! Her captivating gaze caused hearts to skip beats
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram account
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.