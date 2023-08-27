Heading 3

August 27, 2023

Celebrities looking awesome in lehengas 

Deepika Padukone 

The Om Shanti Om debutante looks breathtaking in this intricately detailed lehenga. Messy hair and smoky eyes add to the charm of her look

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram account 

Sara Ali Khan 

The Simmba fame is raising the heat in this all-red ensemble! A nude makeup look is a clever contrast to the vibrant red 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account

 Janhvi Kapoor 

Janhvi Kapoor looks no less than an angel in this pearl white lehenga. The pearl studded top and lace detail on the lehenga accentuates her look 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram account 

 Kareena Kapoor Khan 

The Veere Di Wedding protagonist has set the screen on fire with this blood-red attire. The fancy back design is eye-catching 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account 

Karisma Kapoor 

Karisma Kapoor is hitting fashion hard by adorning this beautiful pastel lehenga. The yellow top complements the floral green lehenga well 

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram account 

 Pooja Hegde 

How much is too much? The Radhe Shyam diva looks alluring in this shimmery wine lehenga! A subtle makeup look enhances her glow 

Image: Pooja Hegde’s Instagram account 

 Kiara Advani 

One simply cannot go wrong with a pop of pink! The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has caught the attention of her fans in this pink lehenga 

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram account 

Kriti Sanon

Trust the Mimi enchantress to pull off any look! She looks glorious in the pastel pink lehenga. The floral embroidery takes the look a notch higher

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram account 

The Student of the Year 2 debutante has sizzled the Internet with this gorgeous pista green lehenga 

Image: Ananya Pandey’s Instagram account 

Ananya Pandey 

The Dream Girl star is looking truly dreamy in this pearly lehenga! Her captivating gaze caused hearts to skip beats 

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram account 

Nushrratt Bharuccha 

