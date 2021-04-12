and red outfits
Celebrities in pink April 12, 2021
Deepika Padukone wore the colours in the form of an exaggerated blouse and cigarette pants
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a goddess in the colour blocked gown with a high slit
Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a one-shoulder top and coral pants
Always on trend, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a halter bodycon colour blocked dress
Channelling her inner Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker looked chic on the streets
Image credits: Getty images
At the Grammys, Taylor Swift made a coral crop top and pink skirt her red carpet look
Image credits: Getty images
Mandy Moore made a statement at the Emmys in a pink and red Brandon Maxwell number
Image credits: Getty images
Emma Stone paired her red top with a candy pink skirt
Image credits: Getty images
Shilpa Shetty rocked a ruffle sheer top with formal red trousers
Sonam Kapoor kept warm by throwing on a coat over her pink sweater and red pants
