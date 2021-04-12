and red outfits

Celebrities in pink

April 12, 2021

Deepika Padukone wore the colours in the form of an exaggerated blouse and cigarette pants

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a goddess in the colour blocked gown with a high slit

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a one-shoulder top and coral pants

Always on trend, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a halter bodycon colour blocked dress

Channelling her inner Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker looked chic on the streets

Image credits: Getty images

At the Grammys, Taylor Swift made a coral crop top and pink skirt her red carpet look

Image credits: Getty images

Mandy Moore made a statement at the Emmys in a pink and red Brandon Maxwell number

Image credits: Getty images

Emma Stone paired her red top with a candy pink skirt

Image credits: Getty images

Shilpa Shetty rocked a ruffle sheer top with formal red trousers

Sonam Kapoor kept warm by throwing on a coat over her pink sweater and red pants

For more on fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here