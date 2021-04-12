Celebrities repeating outfits April 12, 2021
While heading out of the city, Kareena wore a bright yellow Gucci tee for her airport look
She repeated the sunshine yellow tee while out in the city, this time with leggings
Deepika Padukone looked graceful at an event in a rani pink silk saree & gold accessories
She repeated the outfit and accessories while attending a close friend's wedding
While promoting Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan wore a red and white candy-stripe dress
Sara re-wore the same outfit a few months later and only switched up her hair!
The former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wore a blue button-down dress in 2018
In 2019, she repeated the same dress when she headed to Africa
