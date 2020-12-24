Celebrities in Sabyasachi sarees

December 24, 2020

Deepika Padukone glammed up in a sequin saree for the premiere of Chhapaak

Katrina Kaif looked fresh in a pastel pink saree with the iconic Sabya belt

Anushka Sharma has a closet-full of his drapes

She looked ethereal in an emerald green Sabyasachi saree for Priyanka and Nick’s reception

Karisma Kapoor looked resplendent in a maroon drape with a detailed gold border
Alia also got on board and picked out a simple red embroidered drape for an event

Kangana Ranaut was quick to follow. She wore a gold saree by Sabyasachi

Another OG Sabyasachi girl, Rani Mukerji stunned in a floral pastel green drape by the designer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked elegant in a blush pink creation by Sabya for Sophie Turner’s wedding

