Celebrities in Sabyasachi sarees December 24, 2020
Deepika Padukone glammed up in a sequin saree for the premiere of Chhapaak
Katrina Kaif looked fresh in a pastel pink saree with the iconic Sabya belt
Anushka Sharma has a closet-full of his drapes
She looked ethereal in an emerald green Sabyasachi saree for Priyanka and Nick’s reception
Karisma Kapoor looked resplendent in a maroon drape with a detailed gold border
Alia also got on board and picked out a simple red embroidered drape for an event
Kangana Ranaut was quick to follow. She wore a gold saree by Sabyasachi
Another OG Sabyasachi girl, Rani Mukerji stunned in a floral pastel green drape by the designer
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked elegant in a blush pink creation by Sabya for Sophie Turner’s wedding
