Looking charming as ever, Selena Gomez kept it simple with a strappy LBD as she attended a red carpet event Image Credits : Getty Image
Hailey Bieber sported a similar strappy black dress that she accessorised with knee-length black boots for that extra glam Image Credits : Getty Image
For a red carpet look, Taylor Swift picked out a glittery black dress with a plunging neckline. Retro curls and dark makeup completed her look Image Credits : Getty Image
Katrina Kaif showed us how to slay in a bling slip dress and we are fans already!
Sizzling in a red dress by Kresha Bajaj, Ananya Panday looked spectacular in her dress which featured a detailed embroidered border
Tara Sutaria looks like a vision in a simple white silk slip dress. Loads of blush elevated the glam look
Taking things a notch higher at the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone opted for a simple ivory number by Tommy Hilfiger
Adding a pop of colour, Disha Patani picked out a leaf green wrap number that showed off her toned legs
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked glamorous in a strappy number that highlighted her hourglass figure well
Topping on trends, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for the classic black dress but with a cut-out twist for an interesting cocktail look
