Celebrities who are sneakerheads
Lubna Khan
OCT 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Diljit Dosanjh Twitter
You only need to scroll through Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram to realize that he loves luxurious sneakers! From Versace to Balenciaga and Dior, the actor owns some insanely expensive shoes.
Image: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor’s brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor once gave a glimpse of his massive sneaker collection, and it left us astounded!
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh owns some really quirky pairs of sneakers in his shoe closet, and he once admitted that he has so many sneakers that he has lost count.
Image: Kunal Gupta
Ayushmann Khurrana’s love for sneakers is quite evident on his Instagram! The actor has rocked some really cool sneakers for his movie promotions.
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranbir Kapoor is a true blue sneaker head and owns some extremely expensive pairs that most of us can only dream of wearing!
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Mira Rajput once gave fans a glimpse of Shahid’s sneaker collection, and wrote, “Shahid has way too many shoes.”
Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan has a strong sneaker game and is often spotted wearing some expensive shoes!
Image: Beej Lakhani
Karan Johar has a quirky show collection which features high-end brands such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.
Image: Anand Ahuja Instagram
It’s no secret that Anand Ahuja is a sneakerhead, but Sonam Kapoor also has a strong sneaker game, and often pairs them with her outfits to create stylish looks.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja
Image: Rannvijay Singha Instagram
Rannvijay Singha’s massive sneaker collection has left us stumped!
