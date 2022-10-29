Heading 3

Celebrities who are sneakerheads

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna Khan

OCT 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Diljit Dosanjh Twitter

You only need to scroll through Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram to realize that he loves luxurious sneakers! From Versace to Balenciaga and Dior, the actor owns some insanely expensive shoes.

Diljit Dosanjh

Image: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor’s brother Harshvarrdhan Kapoor once gave a glimpse of his massive sneaker collection, and it left us astounded!

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh owns some really quirky pairs of sneakers in his shoe closet, and he once admitted that he has so many sneakers that he has lost count.

Ranveer Singh

Image: Kunal Gupta

Ayushmann Khurrana’s love for sneakers is quite evident on his Instagram! The actor has rocked some really cool sneakers for his movie promotions.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranbir Kapoor is a true blue sneaker head and owns some extremely expensive pairs that most of us can only dream of wearing!

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Mira Rajput once gave fans a glimpse of Shahid’s sneaker collection, and wrote, “Shahid has way too many shoes.”

Shahid Kapoor

Video: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan has a strong sneaker game and is often spotted wearing some expensive shoes!

Varun Dhawan

Image: Beej Lakhani

Karan Johar has a quirky show collection which features high-end brands such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.

Karan Johar

Image: Anand Ahuja Instagram

It’s no secret that Anand Ahuja is a sneakerhead, but Sonam Kapoor also has a strong sneaker game, and often pairs them with her outfits to create stylish looks.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Image: Rannvijay Singha Instagram

Rannvijay Singha’s massive sneaker collection has left us stumped!

Rannvijay Singha

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here